Plane crashes in Texas residential neighborhood

HOUSTON - Authorities say two people were injured when a single-engine airplane crashed in a residential area in Houston.

The airplane hit a tree and landed in a front yard shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department says two people were taken to a Houston hospital, including one person who had to be extricated from the plane.

Houston TV station KHOU reports the aircraft was registered to a flight school and plane rental company that operated out of the Sugar Land airport.

The station says flight records showed that the plane was traveling from Tyler to Sugar Land at the time of the crash. (For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KHOU-TV.)