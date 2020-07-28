Advertisement

Police seek downtown surveillance video after shooting that left local man dead

Copperas Cove police are looking for video from downtown area surveillance cameras after a shooting that left a local man dead. (MGN/file)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives investigating a late-night shooting six blocks from the Copperas Cove Police Department that left a man dead are looking for surveillance video from downtown area surveillance cameras.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:25 p.m. on July 23 found Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, of Copperas Cove, dead in the road at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E.

“During the course of the investigation it was revealed that the victim was observed walking around the downtown area shortly before the incident,” police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Mayhew’s father told KWTX last week he and his son had been working on a car about an hour before the shooting.

Mayhew left to go on a walk, which he often did, the father said.

When he failed to return, the father began to look for him and as he did he received a call from his daughter, who lives nearby.

She told him she had heard gunfire.

A short time later the two learned Mayhew had been shot.

Investigators are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras or who was in the downtown area on the night of the shooting to call Det. Sheldon at (254) 547-8222 Ext 6892.

