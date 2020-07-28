Advertisement

Silkroad’s new face: Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens

Silkroad announced Tuesday that Grammy-winning folk singer and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens is its new artistic director. (File)
Silkroad announced Tuesday that Grammy-winning folk singer and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens is its new artistic director. (File)(WDTV)
By AP
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Silkroad, the acclaimed international musical collective with a social conscience, has a new face - and a fresh sense of purpose.

Silkroad announced Tuesday that Grammy-winning folk singer and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens is its new artistic director.

Giddens takes the baton from renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who founded the group two decades ago.

The 43-year-old North Carolina native is the first woman and first multiracial artist to lead Silkroad.

The Boston-based organization is known not just for its touring ensemble comprised of world-class musicians from all over the globe, but also for its efforts to use the arts to bridge differences across races, countries and cultures.

