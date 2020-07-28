Advertisement

Some Rain Expected Today, Cold Front Still Moving In This Weekend!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Temperatures will be going up and down over the next 7 days thanks to some rain chances and a unusual cold front swinging through late Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal today thanks to scattered showers and storms moving through during the day. A few showers are possible this morning, mainly west of I-35, but the better rain chances are coming around lunch time and during the afternoon. Morning rain chances near 20% climb to 30% around noon and then peak between 40% and 50% this afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy at times but severe weather isn’t expected today. Despite the high rain chances, not everyone will see precipitation today. It’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy if you’re venturing out. Temperatures will be cooler today in the low-to-mid 90s thanks to the abundant clouds throughout the day. If you see afternoon rain, late day temperatures for you may drop into the upper 70s and 80s!

Temperatures are set to climb for the remainder of the work week and we’ll be back in the mid 90s area wide Wednesday. Don’t expect much help from Mother Nature to help cool you off as tomorrow’s rain chances are only near 20%. Rain chances drop out of the forecast Thursday as highs climb into the upper 90s. Upper 90s return Friday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower, but some scattered rain is set to move through late Friday and early Saturday as a cold front swings through the area. Rain chances are only near 30% so not everyone will get rain but everyone will get cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Saturday’s highs drop into the low-to-mid 90s with mid 90s expected Sunday. Afternoon dew points will also be noticeably lower in the upper 50s and low 60s. It’s not impossible to see some rain this weekend either with a 20% chance of a shower Saturday and Sunday but rain chances tail off next week as highs rebound back into the upper 90s.

