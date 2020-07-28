Advertisement

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rose 3.7% in May

U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/file)
U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
By AP
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.7% in in May from a year earlier, a drop from a 3.9% increase in April and a smaller gain than economists had expected.

Still, home prices have risen steadily despite the pandemic and lockdowns that have badly damaged the American economy.

Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices, following by Seattle (up 6.8%) and Tampa (up 6%).

Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3%.

