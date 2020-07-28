Superintendents meet with county health officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several McLennan County superintendents say they still have questions after a meeting Monday with Dr.Farley Verner, the medical authority responsible for the order pushing back the in-person start date for schools.

The superintendents in McLennan County say they want what districts in Bell County have, the ability for sports to resume immediately, but that wasn’t the only reason for the Zoom call. Health district officials wanted to go over new CDC guidelines issued late last week.

" We tried to help with a little bit of clarity on what that means and what we’re looking for in a plan, and answer any questions that they have,” said Kelly Craine, with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Media wasn’t allowed on the call, but we’ve learned that at least one person asked specifically if any changes would be made to bring their order more in line with Bell County’s by September, which allows for athletics for smaller school districts.

The answer was no. Health officials say the positivity rate is still too high.

“I know everyone is upset about football and I understand that, but again the entire community. We don’t just protect one sector or some sector its everyone and this is a strategy we can use to do that,” explained Craine.

A big cause of frustration is that coaches feel summer workouts were successful and safe.

“The crazy thing is we did that for five weeks with no problems and then all of a sudden the rug gets pulled out from underneath us and all of a sudden we can’t do it,” said Shane Anderson, Connally Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

The districts say this isn’t over.

“We’re willing to do whatever we need to do, besides put our families at jeopardy, but other than that we’ll go to whatever to make sure these kids get a fair chance,” said Anderson.

