Texas attorney general’s guidance fuels debate on orders delay return to school

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's guidance Tuesday says schools cannot be closed “for purely prophylactic reasons." (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threw fuel on the fire Tuesday as he weighed in on the debate over whether county health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Paxton’s guidance, issued in response to a request from Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien, says local officials cannot close schools “for purely prophylactic reasons,” but must demonstrate that a school or people in it “are actually contaminated by or infected with a communicable disease.

“While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders,” Paxton said in a press release Tuesday.

Dr. Farley Verner, the Medical Authority for the Waco McLennan County Public Health District issued an order on July 21 delaying the start of on-campus and instruction activities at private and public K-12 schools in the county until after Labor Day.

The Bell County Public Health District issued a similar order on July 23 delaying a return to campus for in-person instruction and activities that, unlike McLennan County’s order, provides exceptions for extracurricular activities at 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A high schools including band practice, volleyball, football and cross country practices, scrimmages, games and meets as allowed by the latest University Interscholastic League guidelines.

Neither order affects virtual instruction.

Similar orders have been issued in Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar and Travis counties and in El Paso and Laredo.

The question Tuesday was whether local health authorities can be compelled the follow the guidance, which doesn’t have the actual force of law.

The guidance says the decision to “close schools on such a preventative basis” rests with school officials.

The Waco School Board voted last week to delay the start of the new school year until after Labor Day.

School officials in Temple and Robinson have also delayed the start of the fall term.

On July 17 the Texas Education Agency announced that schools in Central Texas and around the state may temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction during the first four weeks of the new school year.

After the first four weeks, a school district may continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for another four weeks with a board-approved waiver request to the TEA.

The TEA guidance provides exemptions for students whose families lack internet access or devices to access the internet.

