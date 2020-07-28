Three more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 die

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 72-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 91-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths raise the county’s death toll from the new coronavirus to 39 and the death toll in Central Texas to more than 80.

The virus earlier claimed 36 lives in McLennan County, according to local reports.

Among the first to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

The others include a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old Hispanic man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old Caucasian man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old Hispanic man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old Hispanic woman and a 77-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 4, and a 71-year-old Hispanic woman; a 76-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old Caucasian man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old white woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old black woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old white man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old white woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old white woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old Hispanic man who died on July 16 at a local hospital; a 66-year-old white man who died July 17 at a local hospital; a 69-year-old white woman, whose death was reported on July 18; an 82-year-old white woman whose death was reported on July 18; a 97-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 21, and a 43-year-old Hispanic man and two 88-year-old white men whose deaths were reported on July 22.

The county reported a single-day record of four deaths on July 23, a 52-year-old Hispanic woman, a 70-year-old white woman, a 97-year-old Hispanic woman and an 83-year-old white woman.

The county reported three more death son July 24, a 70-year-old woman, an 84-year-old woman and a 55-year old man, raising the death toll from the virus to 35, an increase of 13 since July 17.

The county reported a 36th death from the virus on July 27, a 55-year old McLennan County whose death was announced Monday afternoon.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.