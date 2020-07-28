Advertisement

Toddler found dead in dumpster behind local church was victim of ‘homicidal violence’

Frankie Gonzales, 2, whose body was found in a dumpster behind a local church was a victim of “homicidal violence,” according to a preliminary autopsy report. (File)
By Christy Soto
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Frankie Gonzales, 2, whose body was found on June 2 in a dumpster behind a North Waco church, died of “homicidal violence and blunt force injuries,” according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The boy's mother, Laura Sanchez, also known as Laura Villalon, 35, of Waco, who was arrested on June 2 and charged with injury to a child, remains in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Sanchez reported the toddler missing on June 1 at Cameron Park.

Authorities launched a massive search for the boy, leading to a statewide Amber Alert.

The following morning, Sanchez led investigators to a dumpster near Park Lake Baptist Church at 701 North 27th St., about 2 ½ miles from the park, where authorities found the boy's body, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She later told investigators her son died on May 28, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On June 17 authorities arrested the boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, after the toddler’s two siblings, who were placed in foster care after the body was found, “tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine, indicating the children were recently in direct contact with the substance,” an arrest warrant affidavit says.

He’s charged with child abandonment or endangerment.

His bond was set at $50,000.

He’s held without bond on an immigration detainer.

Investigators learned Lorenzo Gonzales had signed a safety plan on April 22 with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, agreeing he would not leave the toddler and his two siblings unsupervised with Sanchez "due to risk of harm to the children," police said.

The agency, the arrest affidavit says, "was concerned that Laura's drug use could cause the children harm."

Gonzales was to allow her only supervised contact with the children and he agreed to notify both the agency and police if she threatened to take them unsupervised, the affidavit says.

Gonzales, the affidavit said, told an investigator that he left for work on May 28, the day that his wife told police the toddler died, "and left all the children unsupervised with Laura Sanchez," the affidavit says.

“This violation ultimately led to the injuries and death of Frankie Gonzalez,” police said.

