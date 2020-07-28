Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean as officials expect a disturbance in the Atlantic to soon strengthen into a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday morning that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands including Antigua, Barbuda, Martinique and Montserrat.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

It is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

