Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is back to pushing unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug is an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

He’s also lobbing new attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

A week ago, Mr. Trump appeared to project a more serious tone about the coronavirus.

But overnight, Mr. Trump retweeted a series of tweets advocating for hydroxychloroquine, along with a post that said Fauci has been misleading the public about the drug.

Studies have shown the drug isn't an effective treatment for COVID-19 and the U.S. government is no longer allowing it to be used for that purpose.

Fauci said he won’t let the attacks stop him from doing his job.

