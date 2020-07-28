Advertisement

Twitter gives Trump’s son a tweet timeout

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP/file)
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young Republicans at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP/file)
By AP
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

The video features pro-Trump doctors telling Americans they do not need to wear masks to prevent coronavirus and saying hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is a sure-fire way to treat coronavirus.

The video directly refutes advice from Mr. Trump’s own medical experts, who have urged people to slow the virus’ spread by wearing masks and cautioned against using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

Twitter required Trump Jr. to take down the video and put his account on a 12-hour timeout, a Twitter spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

