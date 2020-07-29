Advertisement

Belton ISD moves start date to Sept. 8

Despite guidance from the Texas attorney general that a health department can't delay schools, Belton ISD elected to still act on the recommendation
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - In a special board meeting Tuesday, the Belton ISD voted unanimously to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Sept. 8.

Following the announcement from the Bell County Public Health District ordering schools to delay in person instruction until after Sept. 7, Superintendent Matt Smith recommended changing the calendar all together.

Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on the health district’s authority, contradicting previously stated guidance from the Texas Education Agency, but Smith said he wanted the board to follow the health district’s recommendation anyway.

“The majority of us rely on doctors’ advice and opinions on health safety matters on a regular basis,” Smith said.

“If I take all politics out of this, we have guidance from medical authorities provided to us as school leaders that I need to consider.“

The first day of school for students is now September 8, instead of Aug. 19, which will extend the first semester into 2021, concluding Jan. 22.

The last day of school for students will be June 9 instead of May 26, which moves graduation from May 27 to June 10.

Thanksgiving, winter break, spring break and other student holidays are not impacted by the changes.

Belton ISD 2020-2021 calendar
Belton ISD 2020-2021 calendar(Belton ISD)

In his presentation to the board, Smith referenced a district survey which revealed 60 percent of families wanted face-to-face return when school resumes, but teachers, however, indicated they would need more time to prepare for online teaching.

In the new calendar passed Tuesday night, teachers have an five teacher work days before the start of the school year instead of the two from the original calendar.

“Teacher preparedness is weighing on my mind heavily,” Smith said. “We’re asking them to entirely change the way they deliver instruction to our students. If I don’t have teachers who feel well prepared and trained in order to make sure they can do what’s right for kids, we won’t have exceptional learning for those students.”

“We’ve been rolling with the punches and we’ll continue to do so,” he said. “We’ll take advantage of every additional second this gives our teachers and staff the opportunity to be prepared to kick off the new school year, and hopefully it will also allow time for the rise in local cases of COVID-19 to slow.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Endangered missing person alert for Texas teenager with intellectual disability discontinued

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A statewide endangered missing person alert for a Texas teenager with an intellectual disability was discontinued Wednesday.

News

One local man jailed 2nd sought after theft, chase, gunfire, manhunt and snakebite

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One Central Texas man is jailed after receiving treatment for a snakebite and authorities are seeking a second following a theft that led to a chase during which a trooper was run off the road and shots were fired.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Health

Local school district reverts to August start after AG’s ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A local school district has reverted to plans for an August start to in-person and online instruction after a county health official rescinded an order delaying the return to campus until after Labor Day.

State

Naked man dies after officers on Texas campus use stun gun on him

Updated: 1 hour ago
A naked man who was chasing a female driver died after officers on a Texas campus used a stun gun to subdue him.

Latest News

Health

Local health authority revokes order delaying start of school after AG issues legal opinion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state’s attorney general threw fuel on the fire Tuesday in the debate over whether health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools, but local school officials say they're following the advice of experts.

Tell Me Something Good

‘I never thought this could be me,’ says local SWAT commander who survived COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local SWAT team commander and helicopter pilot who thought he was simply worn out from work, but then ended up spending nearly a month in the hospital battling a severe case of COVID-19 says he’s thankful to be alive.

News

Local firefighter dies from line of duty illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local firefighter has died from a diagnosed line of duty illness, officials announced Wednesday.

News

Belton ISD moves start to September 8

Updated: 2 hours ago

Health

COVID-19: Area case total tops 10,000, deaths near 90

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 10,000 Tuesday and the death toll from the virus increased to nearly 90.