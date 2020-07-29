Central Texas city part of study to measure economic impact of COVID-19

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Gatesville is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the study by The IC² Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, which will examine how the economies of 50 rural Texas cities have been impacted by the virus.

The director of the Gatesville Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Cheri Shepherd, said the city's agricultural sector has been largely unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our farmers and ranchers are still busy doing what they've always done trying to get that food to the table," Shepherd said.

Small businesses, especially restaurants, were hit the hardest.

One restaurant, Junction on Route 36, transformed into a makeshift grocery store when stay-at-home orders first went into effect.

The owner, Debbie Buster, said those changes helped her business stay afloat but her business still lost thousands of dollars.

"It hit us hard as business," Buster said."

“I mean we literally went down not even making a third of what we normally bring in a day. So it hit us hard as a businesses.”

Researchers conducting the study have been interviewing business owners like Buster and city officials in addition to other key community members.

They are also asking adults in Gatesville to participate in the study by completing an online survey.

Researchers will present their findings to the city once the study is complete.

In September, the research institute will host virtual training sessions with city officials to help them understand where to direct their resources.

