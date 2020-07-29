Advertisement

Central Texas city part of study to measure economic impact of COVID-19

Gatesville is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Gatesville is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Gatesville is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials are encouraging residents to participate in the study by The IC² Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, which will examine how the economies of 50 rural Texas cities have been impacted by the virus. 

The director of the Gatesville Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Cheri Shepherd, said the city's agricultural sector has been largely unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak. 

"Our farmers and ranchers are still busy doing what they've always done trying to get that food to the table," Shepherd said.

Small businesses, especially restaurants, were hit the hardest.

One restaurant, Junction on Route 36, transformed into a makeshift grocery store when stay-at-home orders first went into effect.

The owner, Debbie Buster, said those changes helped her business stay afloat but her business still lost thousands of dollars.

"It hit us hard as business," Buster said." 

“I mean we literally went down not even making a third of what we normally bring in a day. So it hit us hard as a businesses.”

Researchers conducting the study have been interviewing business owners like Buster and city officials in addition to other key community members.

They are also asking adults in Gatesville to participate in the study by completing an online survey.

Researchers will present their findings to the city once the study is complete.

In September, the research institute will host virtual training sessions with city officials to help them understand where to direct their resources.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas AG says schools can’t delay classes to prevent COVID-19; local officials say they trust the experts

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state’s attorney general threw fuel on the fire Tuesday in the debate over whether health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools, but local school officials say they're following the advice of experts.

News

Toddler found dead in dumpster behind local church was victim of ‘homicidal violence’

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Christy Soto
A toddler whose body was found in a dumpster behind a local church was a victim of “homicidal violence,” according to a preliminary autopsy report.

News

One local man jailed 2nd sought after theft, chase, gunfire, manhunt and snakebite

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One Central Texas man is jailed after receiving treatment for a snakebite and authorities are seeking a second following a theft that led to a chase during which a trooper was run off the road and shots were fired.

News

Grand jury clears local officer, indicts the man he shot

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A local grand jury has declined to indict a local police officer who shot and injured a man during a traffic stop, but did indict the suspect on drug charges.

Latest News

News

Local artists paint face mask murals with a message

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas lawman welcomed home after defeating COVID19

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Local students talk about school changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Tell Me Something Good

‘I never thought this could be me,’ says local SWAT commander who survived COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local SWAT team commander and helicopter pilot who thought he was simply worn out from work, but then ended up spending nearly a month in the hospital battling a severe case of COVID-19 says he’s thankful to be alive.

Health

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.

News

Crash backs up traffic on Interstate 35

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crash involving a trash truck and an 18-wheeler was backing up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35.