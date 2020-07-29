Advertisement

Cold Front Arrives In A Few Days, Hot And Humid Until Then!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday’s ‘cold’ front won’t actually bring cold weather to Central Texas, but it’ll help to cut off a warming trend that starts today. A few overnight sprinkles may hang around through mid-morning today but we’re keeping rain chances very low this morning. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies this morning will stay partly cloudy skies through most of the day. There will, for sure, be some sunshine across the area, especially in Bell County, with highs warming into the mid 90s. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon but rain chances are only near 20%. Rain chances drop out of the forecast Thursday, unfortunately, with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 90s.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 90s Friday through Monday thanks to a cold front sliding into the area Friday afternoon and evening. The latest forecast model data is suggesting the weekend’s cold front should arrive during the day on Friday and not during the overnight hours. The earlier arrival to the front means rain chances will be a bit higher and a few stray strong storms are possible as it pushes is. Friday’s front will be slow to move so the best rain chances are still expected during the afternoon and evening but we should be dry by or shortly after midnight. Any thunderstorms that form could be a bit on the rambunctious side and could contain strong wind gusts, some hail, an maybe even a stray tornado. We’re still fine-tuning the exact details on when Friday’s front will bring us the best rain chances, so keep checking back in with us for the latest!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Wednesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered Rain Not Very Likely Today But Rain Possible Friday!

Weather

Heavy rains in Oklahoma lead to high water rescues

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AP
Thunderstorms that dropped 8 to 9 inches of rain in the Oklahoma City area led to high water rescues of at least 12 people in at least seven locations.

Weather

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AP
Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean as officials expect a disturbance in the Atlantic to soon strengthen into a tropical storm.

Weather

Hanna has gone, but virus threat remains in South Texas

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By AP
Some areas hit by Hurricane Hanna in South Texas remain among the nation’s worst hot spots for the coronavirus, and the storm made getting patients to treatment difficult.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Hot & Humid until a Rare, Late July/Early August Cold Front Swings Our Way

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 14 hours ago

7 Day Forecast

Some Rain Expected Today, Cold Front Still Moving In This Weekend!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Tuesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
Scattered rain expected today!

Weather

Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By AP
Hawaii has avoided a direct hit form Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.

Weather

Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By AP
Security officials and an aid group say flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes.