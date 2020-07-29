Cold Front Arrives In A Few Days, Hot And Humid Until Then!

Friday’s ‘cold’ front won’t actually bring cold weather to Central Texas, but it’ll help to cut off a warming trend that starts today. A few overnight sprinkles may hang around through mid-morning today but we’re keeping rain chances very low this morning. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies this morning will stay partly cloudy skies through most of the day. There will, for sure, be some sunshine across the area, especially in Bell County, with highs warming into the mid 90s. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon but rain chances are only near 20%. Rain chances drop out of the forecast Thursday, unfortunately, with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 90s.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 90s Friday through Monday thanks to a cold front sliding into the area Friday afternoon and evening. The latest forecast model data is suggesting the weekend’s cold front should arrive during the day on Friday and not during the overnight hours. The earlier arrival to the front means rain chances will be a bit higher and a few stray strong storms are possible as it pushes is. Friday’s front will be slow to move so the best rain chances are still expected during the afternoon and evening but we should be dry by or shortly after midnight. Any thunderstorms that form could be a bit on the rambunctious side and could contain strong wind gusts, some hail, an maybe even a stray tornado. We’re still fine-tuning the exact details on when Friday’s front will bring us the best rain chances, so keep checking back in with us for the latest!

