Advertisement

Early in pandemic, frantic doctors traded tips across oceans

Amid the chaos of the pandemic’s early days, doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives in the dark. (MGN)
Amid the chaos of the pandemic’s early days, doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives in the dark. (MGN)(KWQC)
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amid the chaos of the pandemic’s early days, doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives in the dark.

With no playbook to follow and no time to wait for research, YouTube videos describing autopsy findings and X-rays swapped on Twitter and WhatsApp spontaneously filled the gap.

The video sessions constitute an oral history of Italy’s outbreak as it unfolded, narrated by the first doctors in Europe to fight the coronavirus.

Then translations began for colleagues in Spain, France, Russia and the U.S., all bracing their own ICUs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Three more Central Texas residents with COVID-19 die

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Health

Temple School Board OKs Sept. 8 start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Temple School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to delay the start of in-person and online instruction until Sept. 8.

Health

COVID-19 claims life of veteran Texas prison correctional officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A veteran Texas prison corrections officer diagnosed with COVID-19 died a day after he was admitted to an area hospital.

Health

Local school district reverts to August start after AG’s ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local school district has reverted to plans for an August start to in-person and online instruction after a county health official rescinded an order delaying the return to campus until after Labor Day.

Latest News

Health

Local health authority revokes order delaying start of school after AG issues legal opinion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state’s attorney general threw fuel on the fire Tuesday in the debate over whether health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools, but local school officials say they're following the advice of experts.

Tell Me Something Good

‘I never thought this could be me,’ says local SWAT commander who survived COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local SWAT team commander and helicopter pilot who thought he was simply worn out from work, but then ended up spending nearly a month in the hospital battling a severe case of COVID-19 says he’s thankful to be alive.

Health

COVID-19: Area case total tops 10,000, deaths near 90

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 10,000 Tuesday and the death toll from the virus increased to nearly 90.

News

Killeen ISD to start begin school year virtually

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Killeen Independent School District has decided to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 17th.

News

Central Texas city part of study to measure economic impact of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A Central Texas city is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.