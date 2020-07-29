Advertisement

Group surprises behind-the-scenes workers at local schools with pizzas

By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
(KWTX) - Essential front-line workers don’t always wear scrubs, but also include those who work behind the scenes in schools to make sure no child goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And some those workers are being surprised with pizzas this week in Central Texas.

Dairy MAX, a local nonprofit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families in eight states including Texas, visited Waco ISD and Temple ISD schools Tuesday and Wednesday and will make stops at Killeen ISD schools Thursday to deliver Pizza Hut pizzas.

"Dairy farm families have supported families for over 100 years," said Alyson Kirchner, vice president of school marketing with Dairy MAX.

"Delivering these pizzas in WACO ISD is just another way they show their support. Child nutrition professionals are truly frontline heroes ensuring all students have access to nutritious meals."

The first stop on the delivery drop-off Wednesday was Dean Highland Elementary.

Julia Pennington, the district chef for Waco ISD, was on hand for the surprise.

She's been alongside her crews as they've worked day in and day out changing plans and offering unique options to get food like curbside delivery and grab and go since the threat of COVID-19 unexpectedly closed schools in March and left families who depend on school for food in a bind.

She says the pizza delivery gesture to her crew, which doesn't get much time in the spotlight, was much appreciated.

"It means a lot to us," Pennington said.

“Our staff is often overlooked with the recognition so for a group like Dairy MAX to recognize them we greatly appreciate it.”

