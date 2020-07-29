Advertisement

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz.(WKYT)
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a fake aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting its network of subterranean bases.

That's according to a state television report Wednesday.

It represents the latest barrage in a drill that saw two American bases temporarily go on alert over the launches on Tuesday.

State TV says drones separately targeted the bridge of the fake aircraft carrier.

The state TV report did not immediately air footage of the launches, nor did it identify the missiles used in the drill.

The drill underlines the lingering threat of military conflict between Iran and the U.S.

