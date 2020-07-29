Killeen ISD to start begin school year virtually

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District decided to begin the first three weeks of the 2020-2021 school year virtually.

Classes will begin on August 17.

The district will provide in-person learning on Tuesday September 8.

Parents will have the decision to send their children back to school or continue their coursework virtually.

Teachers and staff will return on August 4th and prepare for nine days of professional development in providing the best virtual learning possible for students.

Killeen ISD said it came to the decision after assessing its ability to expand its virtual platforms to include all students and to keep the original school calendar intact.

This decision is in response to the Bell County Health Districts order last week delaying in-person classes until after September 7.

Tensions flared between school districts and health districts across the state on Tuesday after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance stating health districts do not have the authority to issue school closures as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent John Craft says that when it comes to COVID-19, the district needs to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

“It’s gonna be important to prepare and provide a virtual learning platform for the entire school year,” he said.

Craft also added that when students went virtual in the spring, one of the biggest challenges was connectivity.

To fix this, the district has ordered 16,000 iPads and 1,000 hotspots for students.

A press conference to address the decision is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Craft says the district is also planning several roundtable discussions to answer any questions from parents and employees.

