Advertisement

Killeen ISD to start begin school year virtually

The Killeen Independent School District has decided to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 17th.
The Killeen Independent School District has decided to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 17th.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District decided to begin the first three weeks of the 2020-2021 school year virtually.

Classes will begin on August 17.

The district will provide in-person learning on Tuesday September 8.

Parents will have the decision to send their children back to school or continue their coursework virtually.

Teachers and staff will return on August 4th and prepare for nine days of professional development in providing the best virtual learning possible for students.

Killeen ISD said it came to the decision after assessing its ability to expand its virtual platforms to include all students and to keep the original school calendar intact.

This decision is in response to the Bell County Health Districts order last week delaying in-person classes until after September 7.

Tensions flared between school districts and health districts across the state on Tuesday after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance stating health districts do not have the authority to issue school closures as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent John Craft says that when it comes to COVID-19, the district needs to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

“It’s gonna be important to prepare and provide a virtual learning platform for the entire school year,” he said.

Craft also added that when students went virtual in the spring, one of the biggest challenges was connectivity.

To fix this, the district has ordered 16,000 iPads and 1,000 hotspots for students.

A press conference to address the decision is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Craft says the district is also planning several roundtable discussions to answer any questions from parents and employees.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local health authority revokes order delaying start of school after AG issues legal opinion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state’s attorney general threw fuel on the fire Tuesday in the debate over whether health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools, but local school officials say they're following the advice of experts.

News

Toddler found dead in dumpster behind local church was victim of ‘homicidal violence’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christy Soto
A toddler whose body was found in a dumpster behind a local church was a victim of “homicidal violence,” according to a preliminary autopsy report.

News

One local man jailed 2nd sought after theft, chase, gunfire, manhunt and snakebite

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
One Central Texas man is jailed after receiving treatment for a snakebite and authorities are seeking a second following a theft that led to a chase during which a trooper was run off the road and shots were fired.

News

Grand jury clears local officer, indicts the man he shot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A local grand jury has declined to indict a local police officer who shot and injured a man during a traffic stop, but did indict the suspect on drug charges.

Latest News

News

Central Texas city part of study to measure economic impact of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A Central Texas city is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local artists paint face mask murals with a message

Updated: 6 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Central Texas lawman welcomed home after defeating COVID19

Updated: 6 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Local students talk about school changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Tell Me Something Good

‘I never thought this could be me,’ says local SWAT commander who survived COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local SWAT team commander and helicopter pilot who thought he was simply worn out from work, but then ended up spending nearly a month in the hospital battling a severe case of COVID-19 says he’s thankful to be alive.

Health

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.