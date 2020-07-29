Local firefighter dies from line of duty illness

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – A Copperas Cove firefighter has died of complications from a diagnosed line of duty illness, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said Wednesday.

Firefighter/Paramedic Jose Alberto Negrete died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Young said.

He joined the Copperas Cove Fire Department in May 2016.

“We have lost one of our firefighter family members today, his service to the community will not be forgotten,” Copperas Cove Fire Chief Michael Neujahr said.

Funeral services were pending Wednesday.

