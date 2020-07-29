Advertisement

Local school district reverts to August start after AG’s ruling

The China Spring ISD has reverted to plans for an August start to in-person and online instruction after a county health official rescinded an order delaying the return to campus in McLennan County until after Labor Day. (File)
The China Spring ISD has reverted to plans for an August start to in-person and online instruction after a county health official rescinded an order delaying the return to campus in McLennan County until after Labor Day. (File)(KXII)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The China Spring ISD has reverted to plans for an August start to in-person and online instruction after a county health official rescinded an order delaying the return to campus in McLennan County until after Labor Day.

McLennan County’s Medical Authority, Dr. Farley Verner, issued an order last week that would have delayed the start of any on-campus activities until Sept. 8 in an effort to stem a spike in COVID-19 cases, but Tuesday morning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance that said local health officials don’t have the authority to issue such orders simply to prevent spread of the virus.

In a letter to parents, China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said the district is reverting to its original calendar and an Aug. 19 start to the new school year.

Parents may opt for either in-person or online instruction.

The district will send out campus safety plans and a new survey to determine which instructional option parents want.

Extracurricular activities will start according to the University Interscholastic League schedule, he said.

Verner, in rescinding the order, urged area districts to consider a Sep. 8 start date.

“If all schools in McLennan County start on September 8, 2020, this will have a cumulative and beneficial effect on slowing transmission of COVID-19,” the Waco-McLennan County Health District said in a press release Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local health authority revokes order delaying start of school after AG issues legal opinion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state’s attorney general threw fuel on the fire Tuesday in the debate over whether health authorities in Central Texas and around the state actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools, but local school officials say they're following the advice of experts.

Tell Me Something Good

‘I never thought this could be me,’ says local SWAT commander who survived COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local SWAT team commander and helicopter pilot who thought he was simply worn out from work, but then ended up spending nearly a month in the hospital battling a severe case of COVID-19 says he’s thankful to be alive.

Health

COVID-19: Area case total tops 10,000, deaths near 90

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas rose to more than 10,000 Tuesday and the death toll from the virus increased to nearly 90.

News

Killeen ISD to start begin school year virtually

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Killeen Independent School District has decided to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually on August 17th.

Latest News

News

Central Texas city part of study to measure economic impact of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A Central Texas city is part of a University of Texas study to measure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.

Politics

Twitter gives Trump’s son a tweet timeout

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

Politics

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is back to pushing unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug is an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another state prison corrections officer

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Another Texas prison correction officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll jumps 12% after change in how deaths are counted

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
|
By Edgar Walters
Hispanic Texans are overrepresented in the state's updated fatality count, making up 47% of deaths, but only 40% of the state's population.