Local school district reverts to August start after AG’s ruling

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The China Spring ISD has reverted to plans for an August start to in-person and online instruction after a county health official rescinded an order delaying the return to campus in McLennan County until after Labor Day.

McLennan County’s Medical Authority, Dr. Farley Verner, issued an order last week that would have delayed the start of any on-campus activities until Sept. 8 in an effort to stem a spike in COVID-19 cases, but Tuesday morning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance that said local health officials don’t have the authority to issue such orders simply to prevent spread of the virus.

In a letter to parents, China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said the district is reverting to its original calendar and an Aug. 19 start to the new school year.

Parents may opt for either in-person or online instruction.

The district will send out campus safety plans and a new survey to determine which instructional option parents want.

Extracurricular activities will start according to the University Interscholastic League schedule, he said.

Verner, in rescinding the order, urged area districts to consider a Sep. 8 start date.

“If all schools in McLennan County start on September 8, 2020, this will have a cumulative and beneficial effect on slowing transmission of COVID-19,” the Waco-McLennan County Health District said in a press release Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.