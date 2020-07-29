Advertisement

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June

The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month as the housing market appears to be recovering from a devastating spring freeze because of the coronavirus outbreak. (MGN)
The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month as the housing market appears to be recovering from a devastating spring freeze because of the coronavirus outbreak. (MGN)(KKTV)
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month as the housing market appears to be recovering from a devastating spring freeze because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 16.6% to 116.1 in June.

That’s up from a reading of 99.6 in May.

Contract signings are now 6.3% ahead of where they were last year after being significantly behind last year's pace due to the pandemic.

An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Late slump leaves stocks lower; gold holds at record high

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
A late slump left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, while cautious investors continued to push money into gold and Treasurys, leaving gold at another record high.

Business

Air travel expected to not recover before 2024

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
Air travel will take even longer than previously though to return to pre-virus levels.

Business

US consumer confidence tumbles in July as COVID-19 spreads

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. consumer confidence had a sharp drop in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronovirus cases in many parts of the country began rising again.

Business

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rose 3.7% in May

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

Business

Target joins Walmart in ending Thanksgiving store shopping

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By AP
Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales.

Business

Gold’s luster grows as investors hedge in uncertain times

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Wall Street is in the throes of a gold rush, as investors drive the price of the precious metal to new heights.

Business

Stocks resume rise, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street Monday.

Business

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By AP
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Business

Wall Street down after worldwide slide; gold at record high

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as tensions flared again between the world’s two largest economies, jitters continued over the fallout from the coronavirus and companies turned in a mixed batch of earnings.

Business

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Public health officials are warning that the coronavirus poses new risks to parts of the Midwest and South as enhanced federal aid that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans is set to expire.