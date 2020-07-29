Naked man dies after officers on Texas campus use stun gun on him

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Officials say a naked man who was chasing a female driver has died after university police in Texas used a stun gun on him.

The University of Texas at El Paso says the driver called police early Tuesday to report that a naked man was running after her car.

Officials say campus police officers arrived and used a stun gun on the man because he was combative.

The man was then taken to an El Paso hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the man’s name, and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

