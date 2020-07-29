No emus please

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - So, an emu walks into a bar. Then another.

But for the owners of the pub in a remote part of the Australian Outback, it's no laughing matter.

While locals and tourists have been amused by the antics of a pair of emus that have managed to get inside the bar at the Yaraka Hotel the owners of the place have declared the emus birdies-non-grata.

Chris Gimblett, a publicist for the pub, says the flightless birds, named Carol and Kevin, have figured out how to climb the front stairs.

And he says that has “been causing just a few issues” - like stealing food from patrons. The problems don’t stop there.

The biggest of the issues? Gimblett says it has to do with “the amount of their waste.”

For now, Carol and Kevin have been kept at bay at the bar by stringing rope across the top of the steps.

