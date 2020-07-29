Pence urges in-class learning during N.C. visit

APEX, N.C. - Vice President Mike Pence vowed Wednesday that schools around the country will have the resources they need to reopen for in-person learning as he visited a classroom of masked fourth graders at a North Carolina private school.

The visit comes as President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have threatened to withhold federal funding from K-12 schools that don’t allow all of their students to return to physical classrooms.

Critics including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have slammed Mr. Trump over the threats and argue that his administration hasn’t provided enough resources or guidance to schools.

Accompanied by DeVos, Pence visited a Raleigh-area campus of Thales Academy as part of a push to encourage more schools to reopen with in-person instruction.

“We’re all gonna make sure schools across America have the support to open up and stay open,” Pence said.

