Plan to get more bikes on road wobbles as UK tackles obesity

LONDON (AP) - A plan by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get more Britons cycling has got off to a rocky start, with a website offering bicycle repair vouchers crashing at launch.

The “fix your bike” vouchers worth up to 50 pounds ($65) are offered as part of the government’s 2-billion-pound plan to boost active travel.

Johnson is also leading a crackdown on obesity, after a report found that being overweight or obese can dramatically increase the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus.

Johnson himself, who was hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 in April, admitted Monday that he was “too fat” and urged others to follow his lead to lose weight.

