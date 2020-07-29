Police investigate after predominantly Black local churches vandalized

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Gatesville police were investigating Wednesday after two predominantly Black churches were vandalized.

Vandals spray-painted what appeared to be satanic symbols on the front of Mt. Cavalry Church of God at 128 North 12th St. and also the words “I’ll be on Satan’s lap.”

The church’s pastor, Lee Ford, discovered the vandalism while checking the mail Wednesday morning.

A window was broken out at the nearby Sweet Home Baptist Church at 511 North 14th St., Ford said.

Ford said he believes the vandalism was racially motivated.

Coryell County jail trustees cleaned up some of the graffiti, but it was still visible late Wednesday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Gatesville Police Department at (254) 865-2226 or the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 865-7201.

