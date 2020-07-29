Search underway at area lake for possible drowning victim

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A search was underway Wednesday evening at Lake Belton for a possible drowning victim.

Crews responded at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a man went under while swimming about 100 yards out from Temple Lake Park and didn’t resurface.

“Witnesses say the adult male went under the water after struggling, and did not resurface,” Temple police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a press release.

Firefighters from Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort and Temple police officers were involved in the search.

Further details weren't immediately available.

