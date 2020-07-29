Advertisement

Storm pummels Caribbean with heavy wind, rain en route to US

Heavy rains are hitting the eastern Caribbean due to a weather system headed to Puerto Rico. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Heavy rains are hitting the eastern Caribbean due to a weather system headed to Puerto Rico and other islands that's expected to develop into a tropical storm and unleash flooding and landslides.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday the storm is expected to move over or near Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, then brush the northern shores of Hispaniola the following day while on a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.

