Stray souvenirs: Without fans, MLB foul balls left lonely

Without fans clamoring to claim every ball that ends up in the seats, baseballs have been left scattered everywhere during this coronavirus-shortened 60-game season.
Without fans clamoring to claim every ball that ends up in the seats, baseballs have been left scattered everywhere during this coronavirus-shortened 60-game season.
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Without fans clamoring to claim every ball that ends up in the seats, baseballs have been left scattered everywhere during this coronavirus-shortened 60-game season.

Some clubs have been more frugal than others when it comes to collecting them.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts took it upon himself to grab an abandoned ball after making a nifty grab on opening day, helping out with clean-up duty despite his new $365 million deal.

Others, like Twins senior director of communications Dustin Morse, have taken up ball-hawking as a new pastime.

Morse spent the weekend scouring the stands for Minnesota's home run balls. 

