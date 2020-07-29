Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is dismissing Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package.

Mr. Trump is also lashing out at Republicans, saying they “should go back to school” if they reject money for the FBI building in downtown Washington, D.C.

About $1.7 billion for FBI headquarters is included in the bill, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has since said he opposes as not related to virus relief.

Mr. Trump wants to keep the FBI building, which sits across the street from his signature Trump International Hotel.

The hotel could face competition if the FBI moves and another hotel is developed there.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)