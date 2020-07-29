Advertisement

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP/file)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP/file)(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump is visiting a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains.

His visit on Wednesday comes during the state’s fierce coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, a global oil and gas glut is putting the squeeze on Mr. Trump's loyal donors in the petroleum industry.

The Republican president is combining some fundraising with his trip, his first to an oil and gas rig and first to the Permian Basin since he took office.

Mr. Trump will pull in up to $100,000 per person at a roundtable with supporters.

Texas became one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots as state politicians debated masks and other measures.

