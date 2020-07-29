Advertisement

US officials: Russia behind spread of virus disinformation

U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites.
By AP
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites.

The aim is to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

Russian officials are rejecting the accusations as “conspiracy theories” and a “persistent phobia.”

One site singled out by the U.S. has posted a response denouncing as “categorically false” the American assertions that it was linked to the Russian military intelligence service or was involved in propaganda.

U.S. officials told The Associated Press that two Russians who’ve held senior roles in the military intelligence service have been identified as responsible for the disinformation effort.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

