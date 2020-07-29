Wall Street rally carries on after Fed keep rates ultra-low

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it will keep the accelerator floored on its aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% Wednesday, its best day in two weeks.

Major technology stocks continued to lead the market higher, as the CEOs of four of them faced tough questions in virtual testimony to Congress.

Treasury yields held steady and gold reached another record high.

The Fed said it will keep short-term interest rates at their record lows and expressed concern that the viral outbreak will act as a drag on the economy and hiring.

