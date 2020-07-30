Baylor men’s tennis head coach resigns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Brian Boland resigned from his position as men’s tennis head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Boland led the Bears for the past two seasons, leading them to a 38-9 record overall.

“I wish to thank my Baylor family, especially my dedicated and talented players, coaches and staff,” Boland said. “Without their effort and dedication, the success we have enjoyed over the last two years would not have been possible. I also wish to thank the Baylor administration, especially Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, Jeramiah Dickey and Kenny Boyd for the kindness, grace and support that each of them has shown me, my family and the Baylor tennis program. It has been an honor and privilege to have worked with all of the great people in and around Baylor tennis. I leave this program with a sense of pride and accomplishment and look forward to what lies ahead of me both personally and professionally. I wish Michael Woodson and Baylor tennis all the best as they continue their pursuit of excellence.”

Woodson has been named Baylor interim head coach after spending the past four years with the program as an assistant coach, but more recently, the associate head coach in 2019.

