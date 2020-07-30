Advertisement

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

Backyard poultry, especially chickens, have become popular pets in the United States. Health experts say poultry can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look clean and show no signs of illness.

The CDC warns backyard farmers not to kiss their poultry or snuggle them and then touch their face or mouth.

Chicken and duck owners are also reminded to wash their hands carefully after handling the birds or their eggs and pet ducks and chicks should never be allowed inside your home due to the risk of infection.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

News

Options for high-risk teachers going back to school during pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local deputies arrest ‘poster boy’ for Allergan, Inc., in child sex solicitation probe

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas man who served as the model for a poster for Allergan, Inc., was arrested Thursday in a child sex solicitation investigation.

News

Three sought after local truck stop robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were looking for three suspects Thursday after a local truck stop was robbed at gunpoint.

Latest News

Our Town

Bell County: School districts will be ‘flexible’ with teachers at risk from COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Officials in Bell County’s major school districts say they’ll be “flexible” with teachers and staff members who may be at high risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

News

Cocaine discovered after local deputies make I-35 traffic stop, two arrested

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A wanted man and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 35 after cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered in their vehicle.

State

Texas couple charged after infant injured, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KCBD
A man and a woman were in custody Thursday after an infant who was taken to a Texas hospital was found to have broken bones and their 2-year-old son tested positive for meth.

News

Family of slain Fort Hood soldier meets with the president

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen met Thursday with President Donald Trump.

National

TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

News

Gregory Wedel Morales laid to rest in Oklahoma

Updated: 52 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six