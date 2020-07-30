Advertisement

Cocaine discovered after local deputies make I-35 traffic stop, two arrested

A wanted man and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 35 after cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered in their vehicle. (Sheriff's Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A wanted man and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 35 in Salado after cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered in their vehicle.

Deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Interdiction Unit pulled the vehicle over at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound highway.

They determined the driver, Francisco Hedfelt, 58, of Edinburg was named in a Hays County burglary warrant and requested a Temple Police Department K9 unit to check out the vehicle, Lt. Bob Reinhard said.

During the search they found 12.2 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $12,200 and 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, Reinhard said.

Hedfelt remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday.

The woman who was with him was not identified.

