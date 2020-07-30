Advertisement

Cold Front Arrives for the Final Day of July!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have another warm and muggy night expected in Central Texas and things will be quiet...for now. Our much anticipated summer cold front comes into the area tomorrow. It sits to our north in Oklahoma tonight and will be around the Dallas area by daybreak on Friday. We will be tracking this front closely as timing and speed will greatly affect our temperatures and rain chances for tomorrow.

We should sart off Friday rain-free and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. The front is expected to arrive by midday and that will give us a chance for afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms along the front. Some of the storms could have winds in excess of 60mph and some change-size hail and heavy downpours. Temperatures will still climb into the mid 90s but as the front moves in we expect drier and “cooler” air to filter in. That will give us mornings for the weekend in the upper 60s and low 70s! The afternoons will still make it into the low and mid 90s but it won’t be so stifling due to high humidity.

Rain chances should stay to the south for the weekend with the exception of a few lingering showers/storms overnight Friday and into Saturday morning in the southern portion of Central Texas. Mainly an area from about Bell County to the south....our next rain chance pay come late Sunday night into Monday. We will have to see how that system plays out but for now, we get to reap the benefits of a cold front on the final day of July!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast.

Weather

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built is on its way to the red planet.

7 Day Forecast

Hot Today But Rain And Cooler Weather Arrives Tomorrow!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Thursday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hot and dry today but cooler temperatures and rain return tomorrow!

Weather

Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew’s return to Earth

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend's planned return of the first SpaceX crew.

Weather

Storm causes erosion at Trump backers’ private border wall

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By AP
Weeks after it was criticized by President Donald Trump as “done to make me look bad,” a private border wall built by his supporters in South Texas has suffered new erosion due to a tropical storm that hit at the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Hot, Humid, & Dry Thursday, but an Unusual Late-July Cold Front Still on Approach for Friday

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT

Weather

Storm pummels Caribbean with heavy wind, rain en route to US

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By AP
Heavy rains are hitting the eastern Caribbean due to a weather system headed to Puerto Rico.