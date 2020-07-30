Cold Front Arrives for the Final Day of July!

We have another warm and muggy night expected in Central Texas and things will be quiet...for now. Our much anticipated summer cold front comes into the area tomorrow. It sits to our north in Oklahoma tonight and will be around the Dallas area by daybreak on Friday. We will be tracking this front closely as timing and speed will greatly affect our temperatures and rain chances for tomorrow.

We should sart off Friday rain-free and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. The front is expected to arrive by midday and that will give us a chance for afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms along the front. Some of the storms could have winds in excess of 60mph and some change-size hail and heavy downpours. Temperatures will still climb into the mid 90s but as the front moves in we expect drier and “cooler” air to filter in. That will give us mornings for the weekend in the upper 60s and low 70s! The afternoons will still make it into the low and mid 90s but it won’t be so stifling due to high humidity.

Rain chances should stay to the south for the weekend with the exception of a few lingering showers/storms overnight Friday and into Saturday morning in the southern portion of Central Texas. Mainly an area from about Bell County to the south....our next rain chance pay come late Sunday night into Monday. We will have to see how that system plays out but for now, we get to reap the benefits of a cold front on the final day of July!

