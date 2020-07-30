Advertisement

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Dunkin' will permanently close about 800 locations in the United States.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – Dunkin’ is permanently closing about 800 locations in the U.S.

That’s 8% of its locations in the country.

The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. It described the closures as a “real estate portfolio rationalization.”

Dunkin’ said the locations have low sales volume and represent only 2% of its U.S. sales last year.

More than half of the closures are in Speedway convenience stores, a change Dunkin’ previously announced in February.

A list of the affected locations hasn’t been announced.

The company also said it may permanently close about 350 locations outside of the U.S.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

