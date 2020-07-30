Family of slain Fort Hood soldier meets with the president

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The family slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen took their story directly to President Donald Trump Thursday.

Guillen’s family members met at the White House with Mr. Trump who told them they have his support and that he’ll personally help with funeral expenses.

Ahead of the meeting with the president, several dozen demonstrators joined the family at rally calling for Fort Hood officials to be held accountable for Guillen’s death and for better investigations of harassment in the military.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

On June 30, contractors working on a fence along the river discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area “and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried.”

The remains were later confirmed to be Guillen’s.

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body remains in custody, charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Aguilar, the indictment alleges, conspired with her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Ill, “to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body.”

Aguilar’s attorney, Lewis B. Gainor, filed a motion this week seeking a gag order in the case in response to comments from lawyer Natalie Khawam who represents Guillen’s family, which Gainor alleges could “result in an unfair trial because jurors would be biased against Ms. Aguilar.”

“Ms. Aguilar asks the Court to prohibit parties, potential witnesses, the victim’s family, and their attorneys from making extrajudicial statements that a reasonable person would expect to be disseminated by means of public communication if the person knows or reasonably should know that it will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding due to its creation of an imminent and substantial detrimental effect on that proceeding,” Gainor wrote in the motion.

A chilling federal affidavit released on July 2 says Robinson beat Guillen, with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Robinson shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him.

The affidavit does not suggest a motive for the killing.

Robinson was assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood.

He was not Guillen’s supervisor, but did work in a building adjacent to where Guillen worked.

Members of the slain soldier’s family say Guillen told them before she disappeared she faced sexual harassment.

