Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales laid to rest in hometown

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAPULPA, Okla. (KWTX) - Family and friends of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales said their final goodbyes during a funeral service Thursday in Oklahoma.

“He was full of love and life. Never wanted anyone to feel left out or alone,” said Nick Wedel, Morales’ brother.

During the funeral service at First Baptist Church in Morales’ hometown of Sapulpa, Okla., his sacrifice to the country was remembered.

Pastor Smokey Hurst spoke about Morales’ military service.

“You think about the soldiers and how much we admire them. They love the fact of freedom, yet they sacrifice their own so we can enjoy ours,” he said.

Nick Wedel also sharing memories of his older brother.

“Everyone had a place in this world, that was who Greg was. He was the best big brother anyone could ask for. He gave his life for his country and I couldn’t be more proud to call him my big brother,” he said.

Following the funeral service, Morales was buried at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Morales, who was posthumously promoted to Pvt. Second Class disappeared without a trace on Aug. 19, 2019.

He was first declared AWOL and later was added to the Army’s deserters list.

His fate remained a mystery until skeletal remains were found on June 19 during a K-9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Investigators later determined the remains were Morales'.

Foul play is suspected.

His family pushed for a military funeral and earlier this month the Army changed his status, clearing the way for burial with full honors.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Options for high-risk teachers going back to school during pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Local deputies arrest ‘poster boy’ for Allergan, Inc., in child sex solicitation probe

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas man who served as the model for a poster for Allergan, Inc., was arrested Thursday in a child sex solicitation investigation.

News

Three sought after local truck stop robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were looking for three suspects Thursday after a local truck stop was robbed at gunpoint.

Our Town

Bell County: School districts will be ‘flexible’ with teachers at risk from COVID-19

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Officials in Bell County’s major school districts say they’ll be “flexible” with teachers and staff members who may be at high risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

News

Cocaine discovered after local deputies make I-35 traffic stop, two arrested

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A wanted man and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 35 after cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered in their vehicle.

Latest News

State

Texas couple charged after infant injured, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KCBD
A man and a woman were in custody Thursday after an infant who was taken to a Texas hospital was found to have broken bones and their 2-year-old son tested positive for meth.

News

Family of slain Fort Hood soldier meets with the president

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen met Thursday with President Donald Trump.

News

Gregory Wedel Morales laid to rest in Oklahoma

Updated: 52 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Vanessa Guillen's Family in D.C. as fight for justice continues

Updated: 53 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for August 30, 2017

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Wastewater on the floor and dripping condensation caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.