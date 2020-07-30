Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales laid to rest in hometown

SAPULPA, Okla. (KWTX) - Family and friends of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales said their final goodbyes during a funeral service Thursday in Oklahoma.

“He was full of love and life. Never wanted anyone to feel left out or alone,” said Nick Wedel, Morales’ brother.

During the funeral service at First Baptist Church in Morales’ hometown of Sapulpa, Okla., his sacrifice to the country was remembered.

Pastor Smokey Hurst spoke about Morales’ military service.

“You think about the soldiers and how much we admire them. They love the fact of freedom, yet they sacrifice their own so we can enjoy ours,” he said.

Nick Wedel also sharing memories of his older brother.

“Everyone had a place in this world, that was who Greg was. He was the best big brother anyone could ask for. He gave his life for his country and I couldn’t be more proud to call him my big brother,” he said.

Following the funeral service, Morales was buried at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Morales, who was posthumously promoted to Pvt. Second Class disappeared without a trace on Aug. 19, 2019.

He was first declared AWOL and later was added to the Army’s deserters list.

His fate remained a mystery until skeletal remains were found on June 19 during a K-9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Investigators later determined the remains were Morales'.

Foul play is suspected.

His family pushed for a military funeral and earlier this month the Army changed his status, clearing the way for burial with full honors.

