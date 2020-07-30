Advertisement

Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine categories added

It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will present new categories focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga and Grande both scored nine nominations each, including video of the year for their No. 1 dance hit. Billie Eilish and The Weekend, the second-most nominated acts with six, are also up for video of the year with “everything i wanted” and “Blinding Lights.”

The VMAs introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

The show will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

