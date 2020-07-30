Graceland adds immersive experiences for Elvis week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Elvis Presley fans making the trip to Memphis, Tennessee, for Elvis Week next month will be able to appear in a movie poster with him, ride around Graceland in a golf cart simulator or take a virtual seat next to him during his ’68 Comeback Special.

Graceland is adding ten immersive experiences on Aug. 8.

Other experiences include having your picture taken in one of Presley’s costumes or on one of his album covers, or create a video of Presley singing to you in the film “Blue Hawaii.”

Most experiences come with a souvenir photo or video of the experience.

