Hot Today But Rain And Cooler Weather Arrives Tomorrow!

Today’s temperatures will be the hottest Central Texas has seen since mid-July but fortunately, it won’t be too uncomfortably hot for this time of year since highs are expected to stay close to average. Of course, average in late July is still very hot, but it of course could be worse! Morning temperatures in the mid 70s warm into the upper 90s this afternoon. We likely won’t see many, if any, triple-digit highs, but heat index values should still climb as high as 104°.

Today’s heat won’t last for long since a cold front should push through the area during the day Friday. Friday’s front will be slowly moving and our rain chances depend on how fast the front arrives. Right now, it looks like tomorrow’s front arrives in Central Texas after lunch time. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bubble up after 1 PM but storms may actually hold off until later in the afternoon depending on when the front actually arrives. The front’s speed will also determine whether or not rain continues past sunset or if we’ll start to dry out. Afternoon temperatures Friday will warm into the mid 90s with a rain chance near 40%. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon but the severe weather risks are low. Gusty winds and hail are possible with the strongest storms Friday.

