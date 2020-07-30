Advertisement

In an upside-down summer, ‘Jaws,’ ‘E.T.’ are hits again

When historians look back on the top films at the box office in the summer of 2020, they may feel like they’ve slipped into a time warp, or maybe “Back to the Future.” (MGN)
When historians look back on the top films at the box office in the summer of 2020, they may feel like they've slipped into a time warp, or maybe "Back to the Future."
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - When historians look back on the top films at the box office in the summer of 2020, they may feel like they’ve slipped into a time warp, or maybe “Back to the Future.”

Over the second weekend in July, “Empire Strikes Back” - 40 years after it was first released - was again No. 1. “Ghostbusters” claimed the July 4th weekend, 36 years after opening.

Over the June 19-21 weekend and 27 years after it last led the box office, “Jurassic Park” again ruled theaters. In a pandemic that has resurrected all kinds of vintage pastimes, from puzzles to drive-ins, even the blockbusters are retro.

