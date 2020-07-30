Local deputies arrest ‘poster boy’ for Allergan, Inc., in child sex solicitation probe

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County deputies Thursday arrested the “poster boy” for Allergan Inc. in connection with an online child sex predator investigation.

Daniel Borrer, 40, of China Spring, is charged with four counts of online solicitation of a minor.

He was arrested at Allergan’s Waco facility where a poster bearing his image is on display in the lobby.

He was in the McLennan County Jail Thursday afternoon.

His bond had not been set.

The arrest stems from online conversations with undercover deputies who were posing as underage girls.

"He thought he was talking to five individual teenagers ages 15 and 16, but he's been talking to five undercover accounts," McLennan County Det. Joseph Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci said three of the accounts belonged to the McLennan County Sheriff’s office, but two others were undercover deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.