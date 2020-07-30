Advertisement

Local realtor donates $5,000 to school Christmas wish project

By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A University High School graduate who celebrated his 32nd birthday by asking for contributions to the Make-a-Wish Come True project, which gives Christmas gifts to Waco ISD students in need, chose the 59th birthday of the late soccer coach who launched the project to announce on social media he’ll be donating $5,000.

“Today is Mike Chapman’s birthday and I can’t think of a better time to reveal the final amount in honor of him!” realtor Roman Novian said in a post.

Chapman died unexpectedly in January after suffering a heart attack following a soccer game.

Novian said he launched the campaign on his birthday with a goal of raising whatever he could to help with the program Chapman founded 11 years ago, which started by helping grant the wishes of just a handful of students and grew to granting more than 300 Christmas wishes by last year.

Novian received $4,300 in birthday contributions and then added $700 of his own.

He said he was blown away by the response but not entirely shocked.

"I knew we'd probably have quite a few come in just because Mike was really loved by the community but to see the donations come in, some of them $500 at a time from people who weren't really connected to him," Novian said.

"This was just people in the community that saw that this money was going to go to a good cause and that was a really awesome feeling."

It’s an awesome feeling shared by Chapman’s family, including his younger brother, Kyle.

"When we found out that Roman's own birthday wish was to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Come True project to honor Mike we were deeply touched and then to get this news on Mike's birthday was truly unbelievable," he said.

"This selfless act by Roman will help to ensure that 'Make-a-Wish' and Mike's legacy continue."

Kyle is also doing whatever he can to carry on that legacy.

This summer, he accepted the position of head boys' soccer coach at University High School, filling the shoes of his older brother.

He knows those are big shoes to fill, but he plans to embrace the coaching aspect as well as the countless ways Mike volunteered and had his team pitch-in throughout the community, including granting the Christmas wishes, a tradition he plans to carry on.

"Mike and our family always look so forward to Make-A-Wish because of the kids that benefited and the special time of year it was," Kyle said.

"We can't thank Roman and all who contributed enough. Mike is definitely smiling."

Those who would like to contribute to the Make-a-Wish Come True program may contact University High School.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID 19: Central Texas case total tops 10,600, four more deaths reported

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Central is growing at a slower rate, but the virus has claimed at least three more lives in the region, according to figures released Thursday.

News

Coach Chapman honored on his birthday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Complete Coverage: Vanessa Guillen's Family Meets President Trump

Updated: 19 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Local deputies arrest ‘poster boy’ for Allergan, Inc., in child sex solicitation probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas man who served as the model for a poster for Allergan, Inc., was arrested Thursday in a child sex solicitation investigation.

Latest News

News

Family of slain Fort Hood soldier meets with the president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen met Thursday with President Donald Trump.

News

Three sought after local truck stop robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities were looking for three suspects Thursday after a local truck stop was robbed at gunpoint.

Our Town

Waco: Veteran police officer wraps up three-decade career

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A veteran Waco police officer wrapped up a more than three-decade career Thursday.

State

Texas couple charged after infant injured, toddler tests positive for meth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCBD
A man and a woman were in custody Thursday after an infant who was taken to a Texas hospital was found to have broken bones and their 2-year-old son tested positive for meth.

News

Cocaine discovered after local deputies make I-35 traffic stop, two arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A wanted man and a woman were arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 35 after cocaine and crack cocaine were discovered in their vehicle.

News

Search resumes for man who evidently drowned in local lake

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The search resumed Thursday for a man who evidently drowned in a local lake while trying to assist a pregnant woman who was struggling in the water.