Mexico economy dropped 18.9% in 2nd quarter

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s economic activity plummeted 18.9% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year as the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove the country deeper into a recession.

Mexico’s statistical agency said Thursday that the second quarter running from April through June was 17.3% lower than the previous quarter in its preliminary seasonally adjusted estimates for gross domestic product.

In June, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography announced that industrial activity fell 25% in April compared to March, the worst monthly decline since it began tracking the monthly data in 1993.

