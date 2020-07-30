Mexico to create drug purchasing agency amid shortages

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's president says he is creating a central national purchasing agency for medicines, vaccines and medical equipment, amid persistent reports of shortages during and before the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation came to a head this week with the arrest of a doctor who advised a patient’s family to buy their own medications.

The government has previously done some bulk purchasing, but often contracted out drug acquisition and distribution to private firms.

The centralized agency announced Thursday will have a budget of about $2.25 billion over the next two years.

The plan will also presumably apply to any coronavirus vaccine.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)