Pelosi requires masks in chamber after Texas congressman tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2020.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By AP
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after a Republican member of Congress tested positive for the coronavirus.

The member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, often shunned wearing masks and was known to vote without one. Pelosi announced on the House floor yesterday that all members will be required to wear a mask and one will be provided if they forget.

She said failure to wear a mask is a “serious breach of decorum” and members could be removed from the chamber if they aren’t wearing one.

They will be able to temporarily remove them while speaking, however. Pelosi says masking wearing is “a sign of respect for the health, safety and well-being of others present in the chamber and in surrounding areas.” Gohmert tested positive just before he was scheduled to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump.

He was forced to abruptly cancel his plans, and immediately faced criticism from colleagues for not always wearing a mask on Capitol Hill, where face coverings are not mandatory and testing is sparse.

“A selfish act,” one lawmaker said. The 66-year-old Gohmert, one of the House’s most conservative and outspoken members, told a Texas news station he tested positive at the White House and planned to self-quarantine.

He is at least the 10th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. An eight-term lawmaker, Gohmert participated in the House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General William Barr testified. Before the hearing, Gohmert was seen approaching the meeting room a few feet behind Barr, and neither man was wearing a mask.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

